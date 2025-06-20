Cincinnati grad deported, no grand jury trial in officer-involved shooting, plus more top stories
Hamilton County’s prosecutor says the officer who shot and killed Ryan Hinton was “legally justified.” Hinton was one of four people fleeing a stolen car. Prosecutor Connie Pillich says the case will not go to a grand jury.
Plus, multiple reports say a recent Cincinnati high school graduate has been deported to Honduras. Nineteen-year-old Emerson Colindres, a recent Dater High School graduate, was arrested during a routine ICE check-in June 4. We’ll discuss his case.
And, a Cincinnati Enquirer journalist who has reported on hundreds of homicides is surprised to uncover the data on just how many suicides are gun related. We dive into his findings.
Guests:
- Cameron Knight, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Patricia Gallagher Newberry, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
