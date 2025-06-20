© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Cincinnati grad deported, no grand jury trial in officer-involved shooting, plus more top stories

Published June 20, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Hamilton County’s prosecutor says the officer who shot and killed Ryan Hinton was “legally justified.” Hinton was one of four people fleeing a stolen car. Prosecutor Connie Pillich says the case will not go to a grand jury.

Plus, multiple reports say a recent Cincinnati high school graduate has been deported to Honduras. Nineteen-year-old Emerson Colindres, a recent Dater High School graduate, was arrested during a routine ICE check-in June 4. We’ll discuss his case.

And, a Cincinnati Enquirer journalist who has reported on hundreds of homicides is surprised to uncover the data on just how many suicides are gun related. We dive into his findings.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
