-
Postponed proms. A year of Zoom classes. High school students have been disappointed and disconnected by the coronavirus pandemic, which ruined their…
-
These long months of masks, social distancing, shutdowns and remote learning have been unbearably hard on everyone. Especially out nation's young people.…
-
An estimated 20 veterans die by suicide every day, according to the latest Veterans Affairs report. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and…
-
Cleveland Clinic researchers are reporting in a new study that suicide-related emergency room visits have fallen during the coronavirus pandemic. The...
-
More than 13 Ohioans die each day due to opioid related causes, prompting lawmakers, city leaders and health officials to spend millions and take...
-
A University of Cincinnati sociologist and suicidologist, a champion of the school-based peer support team Hope Squad, finds a significant reduction in…
-
In 2011, Alex Randolph was in Iraq, in the middle of a tour of duty with the Army. What happened one evening would haunt him for years, and change the...
-
Clermont County hosts its annual Suicide Awareness Day candlelight vigil on Tuesday and the health department released some startling statistics ahead of…
-
Indiana's Commission on Improving the Status of Children met Wednesday morning to discuss a wide range of issues, including suicide prevention.
-
The nation's suicide rate is up 33 percent from 1999 to 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But among teens, the number is…