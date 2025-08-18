The local immigration cases that hang in the balance

Local immigration lawyers say ICE arrests have increased recently in our area. And the Butler County Sheriff’s Department has announced that some of its deputies can now make immigration arrests as ICE officers.

Among recent cases are the deportation of a recent Cincinnati Public Schools grad Emerson Colindres, and the voluntary deportation of a local father, Alonzo Tomas Mendez, who had been detained by ICE. Meantime, a former chaplain, Ayman Soliman, remains in the Butler County Jail after a Temporary Restraining Order was extended to prevent his relocation for now.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with immigration advocates about these latest cases and the status of those detained or deported.

Guests:



Walter Vasquez, director of Hispanic/Latino outreach, Bloc Ministries

Samantha Searls, program director, Ignite Peace

