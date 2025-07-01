© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

A blockbuster Supreme Court finale

Published July 1, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT
a large white building with columns is pictured behind a flag pole with the american flag
Manuel Balce Ceneta
/
AP
The U.S Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

It’s been another momentous final week for the United States Supreme Court. The justices sided with President Trump on his request to limit universal injunctions issued by federal courts.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what this decision means for birthright citizenship, analyze rulings on parent “opt-out” provisions, and more.

Guest:

  • Anne Lofaso, professor, University of Cincinnati College of Law

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionimmigrationLGBTQ
Stay Connected