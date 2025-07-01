A blockbuster Supreme Court finale
It’s been another momentous final week for the United States Supreme Court. The justices sided with President Trump on his request to limit universal injunctions issued by federal courts.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what this decision means for birthright citizenship, analyze rulings on parent “opt-out” provisions, and more.
Guest:
- Anne Lofaso, professor, University of Cincinnati College of Law
Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.