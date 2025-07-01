A blockbuster Supreme Court finale

It’s been another momentous final week for the United States Supreme Court. The justices sided with President Trump on his request to limit universal injunctions issued by federal courts.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what this decision means for birthright citizenship, analyze rulings on parent “opt-out” provisions, and more.

Guest:

Anne Lofaso, professor, University of Cincinnati College of Law

