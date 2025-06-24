A discussion on recent ICE arrests in Cincinnati

A recent Dater High School graduate attended a check-in with immigration officials. He was detained and deported to Honduras.

A father of young children, picking up birthday supplies at an East Price Hill Kroger, is among four people arrested by ICE.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the recent local ICE arrests and the legal implications.

Guests:

Nazly Mamedova, attorney, Nazly Mamedova Law

Samantha Searls, program director, Ignite Peace

Sarah Madrigal, social worker, Cincinnati Public Schools

