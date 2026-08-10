Kentucky has a new state transportation proposal. Here's what you need to know

Northern Kentucky has seen a lot of change — change that’s been years in the making. The upcoming state transportation improvement plan continues ongoing projects.

The plan highlights “mega projects” like the Brent Spence Companion Bridge — but most of these funds come from federal money. Other projects, like ongoing repairs to the Purple People Bridge, come from the federal Recreational Trails Program, but have a local grant match.

But those are not the only projects. Improvements to major highways and air quality control are also all part of the current plan.

OKI Regional Council of Governments Deputy Executive Director Robert Koehler said if a project made it onto the transportation improvement plan, it means it has at least some funds to start, whether federal or local.

“The good thing is that the STIP means there's real dollars for real projects there,” Koehler said, using the acronym for the plan. “So it goes from plan to STIP to implementation or construction. That's kind of how projects march through this — and they can take a long time.”

State highways

Plans to mitigate traffic congestion, increase safety and even add to the number of lanes on I-71 have been years-long priorities.

“That's the main corridor between Louisville and Northern Kentucky, and then ultimately up you know into Ohio, you know that's been called the corridor of commerce,” Northern Kentucky Area Development District Executive Director Tara Johnson-Noem said of the highway.

The area development district is in charge of transportation needs for Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen, and Pendleton counties — while OKI serves Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties.

Even so, improvements planned for I-71 run from Carroll to Boone. One of these improvements include a major widening of the highway: to six lanes on each side.

“Now within these updates, there are other updates that aren't really part of this, for instance, there's going to be a large resurfacing,” said area development district Transportation Services Manager Jeff Thelen. “You have to keep the roadways safe until they can expand it.”

Most of the portions of I-71 under consideration are still in the design or utility relocation phase.

Another major highway improvement connects Boone, Kenton and Campbell westbound — highway KY 536.

“With an improved 536, we have better safety, we have better mobility, we have travel time savings, we have access to jobs and commerce and recreation and you know everything else that our communities want,” Koelher said.

Some portions of KY 536 in Boone and Kenton counties are open to traffic, but Koehler said the finished highway could take another 15 to 20 years.

Improving air quality

Many of Northern Kentucky’s ongoing and planned projects address traffic congestion one way or the other — which affects more than just travel times. The high volume of vehicles that travel through the region contribute to the area’s frequent failure to meet air quality standards.

“Our air wasn't meeting the clean air standards of 1990,” Koehler said. “And Congress set up a set-aside for a portion of the U.S. Department of Transportation funds to regions like ours to provide funding to move projects that will help reduce mobile source emissions.”

Given that Northern Kentucky’s doesn’t meet air quality standards, the plan states OKI must report metrics including traffic jams, type of cars (gas or electric) and current progress on reducing emissions to the state. It is the only region in Kentucky required to do so.

Koehler said it’s part of the reason why transportation officials have been pushing for dedicated left turn lanes, improved signal times and even roundabouts.

“They are very effective because no one stops at the intersection,” he said. “They slow down, but don't have to stop. You get a lot of emissions when cars come to a stop, [wait] and have to restart.”

A recent transportation improvement plan by OKI states the tri-state region has been lowering emissions throughout — though the region is still working to meet requirements.

Kentucky residents can submit feedback on the state improvement plan until Aug. 30.

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