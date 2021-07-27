-
A polar vortex hit parts of the country at the beginning of February causing, in some places, unprecedented low temperatures and snow. The Tri-State area…
-
Updated 2-16-21A lot of people around the area may need their sidewalks shoveled this week. Volunteers and snow removal professionals are willing and…
-
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is expecting higher than usual temperatures across the country in the spring, along with…
-
The 1974 "Super Outbreak" of tornadoes devastated Xenia and also hit Cincinnati - particularly Sayler Park - hard. The powerful series of storms that…
-
Helplessness and hopelessness are the inevitable by-products of disasters such as the one we are experiencing now, shut up mostly inside our homes,…
-
Communities along the Ohio River are taking part in a nearly annual tradition: preparing for flooding. As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather…
-
As Hurricane Dorian threatens the U.S. mainland, Kentucky is sending help to its neighbors to the south. The American Red Cross has sent more than two...
-
And this one belongs to Sinclair!Sinclair Broadcast Group – which owns 193 TV stations including WKRC-TV, WSTR-TV, WKEF-TV and WRGT-TV in Southwestern…
-
Nearly three quarters of Ohio’s counties have received a “state of emergency” declaration because of severe weather last month.
-
If there was any question about which season we are in, the next few days should prove educational. The National Weather Service has issued a heat…