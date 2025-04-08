Counties declare state of emergency in response to heavy rains and flooding

Hamilton and Campbell counties have declared states of emergency after several days of heavy rain and storms led to widespread flooding across the Tri-State.

The Ohio River crested overnight at 60.8 feet, surpassing the peak of the 2018 flood, which reached 60.5 feet. The Great Miami, Little Miami, Whitewater and Licking river also exceeded their banks over the past few days but are seeing floodwaters starting to recede.

A federal disaster was declared when the Ohio River flooded in 2018, which made Ohio eligible to receive federal funds to pay for debris removal, repairs, and restoration of damaged infrastructure.

Both counties declared emergencies to direct additional local resources to affected areas and assist with recovery.

Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency Director Nick Crossley says damage from the floods can't be fully assessed until waters recede. That's expected to happen by the end of the week. Once it can be assessed, the state and county can seek additional emergency support.

"We know we had serious impacts, we're just waiting to see what those impacts are," Crossley told county commissioners on Tuesday.

Crossley reminds people to avoid flooded areas and obey road closures, so drivers don't find themselves in dangerous situations.

"Turn around, don't drown," he said. "If residents see a road closed sign, please don't drive around the sign. We've had multiple rescues of people who drove around it."

Hamilton County encourages people to follow official Emergency Management guidance on clean-up safety and to sign up for emergency alerts and warnings for the latest information on areas affected by flooding.

