Memorials held for fallen Deputy Larry Henderson

Numerous local law enforcement agencies and members of the public honored Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Larry Henderson with public memorials and a funeral procession Friday.

Henderson, 57, was a 33-year-veteran of the Sheriff's Office who served on its dive team and bomb squad, as well as an FBI task force and other specialized roles. Prior to his time with the Sheriff's Office, he served in the U.S. Marines.

Henderson was beloved and respected by his colleagues, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said. His badge number, 129, will be retired by the office.

"Not only did Larry accept dangerous jobs, he volunteered for the riskiest assignments," Hamilton County Sheriff's Lieutenant Dave Downing said during Henderson's eulogy Friday at the Cintas Center. "Yet somehow, even while doing the most dangerous tasks, he always had time for a laugh or a prank."

Henderson retired in December 2024 but still picked up part-time assignments. He was helping direct traffic for the University of Cincinnati's commencement ceremonies May 2 when a driver hit and killed him.

Rodney Hinton, Jr. has been charged with aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault in Henderson's death. Hinton had been shown body camera video of Cincinnati Police shooting and killing his son Ryan Hinton prior to the incident that took Henderson's life. His attorney has said he was suffering from severe emotional distress and mental health problems.

Downing was Henderson's former supervisor. He started his eulogy by condemning the driver who hit Henderson.

But mostly, Downing focused on his memories of Henderson — his teasing humor and his commitment; the fact that Henderson and his wife served as foster parents.

"Selflessly, they volunteered for the toughest kids to place," Downing said. "It takes very special people to do that over and over. Larry and his lovely bride are those special people."

Downing recalled Henderson's immaculate uniform, his clean-shaven appearance and his willingness to take on any job asked of him. He said Henderson was considering coming back to full-time employment as a school resource officer just before his death.

"Larry dedicated his life to service and making sacrifices," Downing said. "I have no doubt Larry's larger-than-life persona can live on indefinitely through the memories he made with us."

A public visitation for Henderson was held Thursday at the Cintas Center. Another visitation took place Friday there, followed by the public funeral service where Downing delivered his eulogy.

A long procession of law enforcement vehicles escorted Henderson from the Cintas Center through Anderson, where he often served, past Uptown to Spring Grove Cemetery. The family and law enforcement held a private ceremony there.

Downing asked attendees at Henderson's funeral to carry on the example he offered.

"It's our job now," Downing said. "Will you join me as I look to Larry and say, 'go home, I got it?' "

