Cincinnati’s park system ranks 5th in national survey, dropping one spot from last year

Cincinnati is once again a top 10 city for parks nationwide, according to an annual park survey. It remains the top-ranked among major Ohio cities.

The Trust for Public Land’s ParkScore index ranks park districts in the nation's 100 most populous cities based on five factors: park access, equity, acreage, investment and amenities. It released this year’s rankings Wednesday.

Cincinnati placed 5th, dipping one spot behind last year.

The Trust attributes the rankings change to a strong upward move by St. Paul, Minnesota, not changes to the local park system.

Cincinnati Parks Director Jason Barron says the city is fortunate to have so much greenspace to enjoy.

“To get this recognition from the Trust for Public Land [is] really just is a testament of why it's so great to live in the city of Cincinnati,” Barron said.

He points to the survey's finding that 91% of Cincinnati residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park.

“All you [have] to do is get outside, go for a short walk, and you will be in nature and get to enjoy Cincinnati Parks and other awesome greenspaces in our region,” Barron said.

The survey also considers greenspaces maintained by other agencies, including the Cincinnati Recreation Commission.

The city spent spent $259 per person on its park system this year, according to the Trust.

The next city of Cincinnati budget has a projected deficit of $29.5 million. General fund departments, which include Parks and the Recreation Commission, have been asked to prepare for cuts up to 5.1%.

Barron says he’s hopeful the city’s investment in parks and greenspaces will continue to be “solid."

City Manager Sheryl Long is expected to release her budget draft, along with Mayor Aftab Pureval's adjustments, Friday. City Council has until the end of June to make any changes and pass a final budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Quick facts

2026 marks the 12th consecutive year that Cincinnati has ranked inside the ParkScore top 10.

The city also received above-average scores for park amenities and is the best in the nation for access to playgrounds.

The city spent $259 per person on its park system this year, ahead of last year’s $239 and well above the national ParkScore average of $154.

The top 10

Washington, D.C. – 85.1 Irvine, CA – 84.1 Minneapolis, MN – 83.4 St, Paul, MN – 83.2 Cincinnati, OH – 81.2 San Francisco, CA – 80.0 Arlington, VA – 76.1 Seattle, WA – 75.4 Portland, OR – 75.1 Chicago, IL – 74.3

How did other major Ohio cities rank?

Cleveland ranked 31st. Toledo came in at 59th.

How the rankings work

The annual ParkScore index ranks park systems in the 100 most populous U.S. cities and is widely considered the gold standard for park evaluation. ParkScore rankings are based equally on five factors:



Park access measures the percentage of residents living within a 10-minute walk of a park.

Park equity compares per capita park space and 10-minute-walk park access in communities of color vs. white communities and in low-income neighborhoods vs. high income neighborhoods. Park systems score higher if disparities are minimal or non existent.

Park acreage is based on a city’s median park size and the percentage of city area dedicated to parks.

Park investment measures park spending per resident.

Park amenities assesses the availability of seven popular park features: basketball hoops; off-leash dog parks; playgrounds; splashpads and other water-play structures; sports fields; recreation and senior centers; and restrooms.

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