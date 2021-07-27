-
Cincinnati Parks is back in 8th place in a survey ranking parks of the nation's largest 100 cities by the Trust for Public Land. The ranking marks a drop…
-
An international biodiversity challenge is coming to Ohio in April and local parks are betting on Cincinnatians to beat the competition from Columbus and…
-
Cincinnati officials say the city's Parks and Recreation Departments are struggling under tight budgets and mounting repair bills. City administrators are…
-
Cincinnati Parks has reopened Eden Park's Twin Lakes to vehicular traffic after concerns were raised about the "unintended impacts" of its closure. The…
-
Now that we’re into the early part of June, what is the status of the Cincinnati Parks and what events and activities are they hosting this month? Lou…
-
The pomp and circumstance is missing from Memorial Day 2020. Gone - for now - are the color guards, parades and community gatherings to honor and remember…
-
If you visit an outdoor pool operated by the city of Cincinnati this summer, you'll need to schedule a reservation before arriving.That's one of…
-
Moving up three spots from last year, Cincinnati's parks rank fifth among the nation's largest 100 cities by the Trust for Public Land.A lot goes into the…
-
Updated May 7, 2020 at 10 a.m.The Cincinnati Park Board approved a proposal to indefinitely close the driveway running through the Twin Lakes overlook…
-
The acting Cincinnati Parks director now has the job full-time. Park Board Commissioners named Kara Kish as the permanent director at a meeting Thursday…