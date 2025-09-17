Fall is a great time to plant trees. Here's how you may be able to get one for free

Efforts to add more trees to Cincinnati’s landscape are underway as summer comes to an end.

Cincinnati Parks is giving away free trees through its Fall ReLeaf program, which aims to increase tree canopy coverage to 40% in residential neighborhoods.

Doug Fritsch is a forester for Cincinnati Parks Urban Forestry Department. He says trees provide a cooling effect, reduce stormwater runoff, and clean the air.

“In those communities with lower tree canopy, there's a higher incidence of asthma in children,” Fritsch said. “So, by planting more trees, we're not just beautifying the city, we're also making it safer and healthier for everyone.”

Why plant trees in fall?

Fall provides ideal weather for tree planting, says Keith Robinson, marketing and outreach coordinator for the Hamilton County Conservation District.

It’s past the peak heat of summer, which stresses the trees. But it hasn’t quite reached winter, when many native trees go dormant and stop growing to survive the colder temperatures.

“The roots can still grow quite a bit in the fall, up until, typically, once the ground is frozen,” Robinson said.

That gives the tree enough time to get established.

The Hamilton County Conservation District just wrapped up its native tree sale. The organization sold more than 800 trees that people will plant in their yards, creating habitat for animals and providing other ecosystem services.

Tree care tips

Robinson and Fritsch offer these tips for planting your tree.



Give your tree enough water . Robinson says you can check the soil to see if your tree is properly watered. “If you dig up close to the tree, within a couple inches of the top layer, if the soil is still wet or somewhat damp, then it's probably well watered,” Robinson said. “If it is dry, then it's probably time to water it again.”

. Robinson says you can check the soil to see if your tree is properly watered. “If you dig up close to the tree, within a couple inches of the top layer, if the soil is still wet or somewhat damp, then it's probably well watered,” Robinson said. “If it is dry, then it's probably time to water it again.” Plant your tree properly . That looks like digging a hole two to three times wider than the root ball itself and making sure the root ball is level with soil around it. “[Make] sure you're disturbing the soil below it so you're kind of loosening that soil up, making it easier for the roots to penetrate,” Robinson said.

. That looks like digging a hole two to three times wider than the root ball itself and making sure the root ball is level with soil around it. “[Make] sure you're disturbing the soil below it so you're kind of loosening that soil up, making it easier for the roots to penetrate,” Robinson said. Put a two- to three-inch ring of mulch around the base of your tree . Robinson advises the mulch should be fairly flat. “Avoid what we refer to as volcano mulching,” Robinson said. “I'm sure you've seen those areas where people pile up the mulch three to four inches, or even more, around the base of the tree, and that can really damage the tree’s root growth. It can also lead to more insects getting in and damaging the root structure.”

. Robinson advises the mulch should be fairly flat. “Avoid what we refer to as volcano mulching,” Robinson said. “I'm sure you've seen those areas where people pile up the mulch three to four inches, or even more, around the base of the tree, and that can really damage the tree’s root growth. It can also lead to more insects getting in and damaging the root structure.” Build a deer guard around the tree trunk. Fritsch says wrapping metal or plastic fencing around the tree should keep deer from the trees.

How to get a free tree

People living in neighborhoods with less than 40% tree canopy can apply for a free tree online. These areas include:

Avondale (37%)

Bond Hill (25%)

Camp Washington (8%)

Carthage (33%)

Corryville (14%)

Downtown (7%)

East End (30%)

Evanston (31%)

Hartwell (37%)

Linwood (28%)

Lower Price Hill (20%)

Madisonville (36%)

Mt. Adams (31%)

Oakley (26%)

Over-the-Rhine (13%)

Pendleton (12%)

Queensgate (10%)

Roselawn (26%)

Walnut Hills (33%)

West End (14%)

All Cincinnati residents can apply for a free tree starting Sept. 20 at 8 a.m.

Cincinnati Parks is offering several species, including pawpaw, redbud, elderberry, and white oak.

Tree pick up dates are on the dates and times listed below, all at MadTree Brewing, 3301 Madison Road.



Wednesday, Oct. 8, from 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11, from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 13, from 12-3:30 p.m.

