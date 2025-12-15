There's a new blood collection center in town. Not everyone is happy about it

Tri-State blood donors have a new option. But not everyone is welcoming the addition.

The American Red Cross has opened a permanent blood collection site in Cincinnati. The organization has been hosting bloodmobiles in the area for years, according to spokeswoman Marita Salkkowski.

“We are still continuing our regular blood drives throughout the community. That's something that the Red Cross has done in Cincinnati, and we're increasing those on a daily basis,” she says. “What a blood center does is it allows us to collect platelets, so that's another reason why we want to open this facility.”

Salkowski says it's part of a national move by the American Red Cross, which wants more opportunities for people to give blood.

However, the blood given to the American Red Cross won't always stay in Cincinnati. It could be shipped anywhere else in the country — anywhere it's needed the most.

Hoxworth has been collecting blood in the Cincinnati area for decades. In fact, the American Red Cross was part of the first collection center in 1938. Six years later, the Red Cross pulled back, and the University of Cincinnati took over, leading to what today is Hoxworth.

Hoxworth spokesperson Ashley Smith says they're worried about the competition.

“Well, we only have so many people in the Cincinnati area — only 3% of them donate anyways — and so we are trying to get those numbers up,” she says. “And when you have another blood provider coming in and taking that blood somewhere else, it really does cripple the supply.”

Smith says all the blood products collected by Hoxworth stay local.

“So when you donate blood somewhere else, that blood is not going to these Cincinnati hospitals. That blood is going to be exported,” she says. “It could be another state, even ... it could be across the entire country.”

Both Smith and Salkowski say every donation saves a life, and that's ultimately what's important.

“We need more opportunities to encourage those who aren't already giving to give blood,” Salkowski says. “So that's what we're looking for in the Cincinnati community.”

Salkowski says the Red Cross is planning on opening a blood center in the Dayton area too in the fall of 2026.

Versiti already provides blood to hospitals in 18 counties around Southwestern Ohio and Southeastern Indiana.

