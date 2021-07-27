-
Hoxworth Blood Center and Community Blood Center are no longer collecting convalescent plasma from people who had COVID-19. Both agencies say there's…
Through the pandemic, Hoxworth has been accepting plasma donations from recovered COVID patients to help others. The procedure uses antibodies to help…
World Blood Donor Day is this Sunday, June 14. Community Blood Center and Hoxworth both are encouraging people to donate. Hoxworth Public Relations…
Updated March 23, 2020 2:30 p.m.Blood donation centers remain open during Ohio's statewide stay-at-home order. Ohioans are permitted to go to donation…
With the spread of COVID-19, some Cincinnati area groups are canceling their blood drives over fears of spreading the disease. Now the University of…
Try to wrap your head around this: For the last six decades, Sister Damien Hinderer has been donating blood. For about 50 of those years, the 77-year-old…
Gene editing, or the process of making specific changes to DNA, is already helping cancer patients and people with certain inherited diseases. The…
Hoxworth Blood Center is taking extra steps to insure it has adequate blood and platelet donations heading into the holiday weekend. It is putting out the…
A promising clinical trial co-sponsored by Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center is underway at Hoxworth Blood Center for bone marrow transplant…
Blood centers around Ohio are participating in the nationwide search for extremely rare blood donors to help save the life of a 2-year-old girl in…