Dayton blood bank Solvita acquired by Milwaukee-based Versiti

A Dayton-based blood center that serves 18 counties in western and southwestern Ohio, and eastern Indiana, has been acquired by Milwaukee-based Versiti. Solvita Blood Center, which rebranded from Community Blood Center in 2023, will now be known as Versiti Blood Center of Ohio.

The sale does not include Solvita's global tissue services, which Solvita will continue to operate from its Dayton and Kettering Research Park locations, according to a release.

"With the evolving landscape of national blood services, we are confident that Versiti is the right partner to lead this mission forward," says Solvita President and CEO Christopher Graham. "Their commitment to our shared vision and legacy makes them an ideal steward for our community's blood health."

Versiti says it will maintain a fixed donation center in Dayton and offer mobile blood drives across the region. The company also says it plans to bring current Solvita Blood Center employees into the new organization.

Versiti has been supplying blood products to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center since 2019, and operates across the Midwest.

"Guided by Solvita’s strong reputation for community impact, we are excited to expand Versiti’s blood donation services to the generous donors of Dayton and its surrounding communities," says Chris Miskel, Versiti president and CEO.

Hoxworth Blood Center and the new Versiti Blood Center of Ohio are the two blood centers supplying blood and blood products to the Cincinnati Public Radio listening area.