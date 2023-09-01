Lifesaving Dayton blood and tissue bank has a new name

Dayton’s Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Center has rebranded itself as Solvita, “sol” meaning "sun" and “vita” meaning "life."

“Our role is to take life further,” says CEO Christopher Graham. “We are dedicated to helping our donors make a lasting impact on the world. We act as the link between generous donors and patients in need.”

Twenty-two years ago Jason Schechterlie was in need. He's a recipient of both blood and tissue from Solvita. At a Friday news conference, he remembered what happened more than two decades ago.

“On March 26, 2001, while working as a Phoenix police officer, my patrol car was struck by a taxi cab doing 115 mph, causing my car to burst into flames (and) trapping me inside,” he says.

Schechterlie credits the blood and tissue center for saving his life. He’s now on the organization’s board.

The Dayton region’s first blood center, founded as CBC in 1964, now serves 18 counties in western Ohio and eastern Indiana. The original Dayton Regional Tissue Bank debuted in 1986.

Theo Hale is determined to make an impact. Last year, at age 22, he became the youngest blood donor to reach 100 units. His goal is 1,000 units. He’s now up to 123.

“Me being on the autism spectrum helps me because you can use that as a crutch or an excuse to not do good, or you can use that as an excuse to do better,” he says.

Solvita says the name change won't affect day-to-day operations or existing contracts.