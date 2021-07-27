blood donation

-
World Blood Donor Day is this Sunday, June 14. Community Blood Center and Hoxworth both are encouraging people to donate. Hoxworth Public Relations…
-
Try to wrap your head around this: For the last six decades, Sister Damien Hinderer has been donating blood. For about 50 of those years, the 77-year-old…
-
Hoxworth Blood Center is taking extra steps to insure it has adequate blood and platelet donations heading into the holiday weekend. It is putting out the…
-
Blood centers across the state are looking to replenish supplies after the holidays and find new donors. Thanks to a House bill signed into law last year,…
-
Blood centers around Ohio are participating in the nationwide search for extremely rare blood donors to help save the life of a 2-year-old girl in…
-
When Hoxworth Blood Center issued an emergency appeal for blood donors in February, WVXU contacted the Community Blood Center in Dayton to see if it too…
-
Hoxworth is issuing an emergency appeal for donations. The center says its blood supplies are critically low.Spokeswoman Alecia Lipton says all blood…
-
A weekend newspaper headline said blood banks are changing their approach as demand slips. It reported fewer elective surgeries and better technology are…