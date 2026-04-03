Meet Clermont Co. Commission's Democratic primary candidates: Fred Lewton and Joe Wessels

On May 5, Clermont County Democratic primary voters will have a choice between two candidates who want to run for a seat on the county commission. A primary contest also will take place on the Republican side.

As part of its 2026 primary election voter guide, WVXU sent surveys to candidates in contested local races. Learn more about the candidates below. Candidates were given the same survey questions and word limit of no more than 250 words to respond to each question.

All candidate responses have been lightly edited for grammar and style.

Fred Lewton

No picture submitted.

Campaign website: None available

Biography

Is a Loveland resident.

Why are you seeking a seat on the Clermont County commission?

I have been in service-oriented employment for 45 years. I want again to be of service to others and use my experience to help my community. Clermont County is growing and I want to be a part of the planning for that growth.

What is the biggest issue facing the county, and what can commissioners do to address it?

What is the plan and how is the infrastructure being increased to deal with the development and the demands of a fast-growing county are my main concerns. I envision a county-wide transit system to help with employment and business development. I am concerned about property taxes and how they are increasing with housing values. Because this is still rural county, there is a need for low income housing to support industrial growth.

Are there issues facing the county you see as very important that the commission can’t impact directly? How would you work with other entities — public or private — to address those?

School funding and environmental laws that have been passed by the state and how they impact the county, and also dealing with what other laws that may come into effect. I would like to directly connect with them to discuss what the consequences are and if there are any alternatives, looking for the best options for the citizens of Clermont County.

If you’re selected by primary voters to represent the Democratic Party in the election, you could end up challenging a long-tenured incumbent for this position. How will you approach the role differently, and what do you hope to accomplish that your opponent hasn’t achieved?

My approach is to be as open as possible, offering regular meetings on a regular basis with residents from the county. My expectations for these meetings would be to find what people expect from their commissioner. I see myself as being hired by them. I would like to know what services they want and expect and what things they feel have not been accomplished.

What past accomplishments should voters know about when considering your candidacy?

I have a BA in biology, masters [in] theological studies, and an MS in counseling; LPCC in mental health. Prior to my professional work experience, I have had a variety of jobs which includes service stations and have done landscaping and various sales jobs. I was the area manager for Cedar Bog Nature Preserve for two years for a federal-designated historic site. I have taught in college a variety of courses. I have done frontline management training for the city of Springfield. I was in charge of project Phoenix for the recovery of Cincinnati from the 1994 flood through Talbot House. I was a counselor for Military One for 27 years dealing with concerns [of] veterans and their families. I was supervisor for a foster care program for a number of years. I was part of Clinton Co. emergency response team for 15 years. During all this time I had my own private mental health practice for 44 years.

Provided Joe Wessels

Joe Wessels

Campaign website: joeforclermont.com

Biography

Joe Wessels is a public relations professional and Greater Cincinnati reporter who lives in Loveland and started the Loveland Local News. He was also Rep. Steve Driehaus’ communications director during Driehaus’ winning campaign to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District.

Why are you seeking a seat on the Clermont County commission?

I’m running because I think county government should work for the people who live here. Too often, it feels like it just maintains the status quo. Clermont County is growing, and we need to manage that growth responsibly. I’d bring transparency, fiscal discipline and a common-sense approach to decisions.

As someone who has spent my career asking tough questions and holding institutions accountable, I see this role as an opportunity to serve as a watchdog for taxpayers while helping move the county forward thoughtfully and sustainably.

What is the biggest issue facing the county, and what can commissioners do to address it?

The biggest issue facing Clermont County is managing growth without overburdening residents. We’re seeing increased development, rising costs and pressure on infrastructure. Commissioners need to balance growth with long-term planning. That means investing in roads, supporting public safety and making development decisions with the community in mind.

At the same time, we must be disciplined about spending. Unnecessary levies or poor planning should not price residents out of their homes.

Are there issues facing the county that you see as very important that the commission can’t impact directly? How would you work with other entities — public or private — to address those?

Yes. Issues such as education, workforce development and housing affordability extend beyond the commission's direct authority.

Even though commissioners don’t control schools, they can partner with districts, businesses and community organizations to support strong educational outcomes and job opportunities. That includes working closely with local schools, workforce groups and economic development partners to ensure residents have access to good jobs and employers have a skilled workforce.

Collaboration is key. The county should serve as a connector, bringing the right people to the table and helping move solutions forward.

If you are selected by primary voters to represent the Democratic Party, you could end up challenging a long-tenured incumbent for this position in the general election. How will you approach the role differently, and what do you hope to accomplish that your opponent hasn’t achieved?

I would approach the role with a focus on transparency, communication and accountability. Residents deserve to understand how officials make decisions and how they spend taxpayer dollars. I would prioritize clear communication, more public engagement and a willingness to explain decisions in plain language.

I also want to ensure we manage growth in a way that reflects the needs of the entire community, not just a few interests. My goal is to bring a fresh perspective while staying grounded in responsible governance.

What past accomplishments should voters know about when considering your candidacy?

I’ve spent more than two decades in public-facing roles where communication, accountability and trust matter.

As a media relations professional, I work every day to provide clear, accurate information to the public and help organizations navigate complex, sometimes difficult situations. Before that, I was a journalist, where my job was to ask questions, seek the truth and serve the public interest.

I’ve stayed active in the community through my work and volunteer efforts. Those experiences give me a strong understanding of how local systems work and where they need improvement.

