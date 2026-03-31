Hamilton County voters may see new polling locations, congressional districts on May 5

If you vote in Hamilton County, you may have a different polling location or congressional district for the coming May 5 primary. The Hamilton County Board of Elections is sending postcards with updated information to those affected by the change for the 2026 election cycle.

"We did consolidate precincts since the last election, since November of 2025," says Sherry Poland, Board of Elections director. "We had a number of what we call single precinct polling locations, so only one precinct voted at that location, and with more and more people taking advantage of voting by mail and early in-person voting at the Board of Elections, that it was not efficient to have just a single precinct polling location. So, we combined a number of those with other nearby polling locations to be more efficient."

Fewer polling locations means the Board will have to recruit and train fewer poll workers.

1 of 2 — Postcard to Voters 2026 - back.png The front of the postcard will list your new polling location and/or congressional district. Provided 2 of 2 — Postcard to Voters 2026 - front.png The Board of Elections is sending postcards that look like this to voters who have a different polling location or congressional district for the 2026 election cycle. Provided

Some people also will find themselves in new congressional districts. The Ohio Redistricting Commission reached an unanimous decision on Oct. 31, 2025 to approve a new congressional map that will be used through the 2030 election.

"About 140,000 of the approximately 600,000 voters in Hamilton County will see their congressional district change since the last time they voted," Poland explains. "There are some communities that were in Congressional District 1, and they'll now be voting in Congressional District 8. And then the opposite. There are some communities on the western side of Hamilton County who were previously in Congressional District 8 who will be now voting in (Congressional District) 1, so we know that might be a little confusing."

The postcards are going out to all voters, whether you're affected by the changes or not. They also include some key information about voting and important dates.

Poland recommends everyone should check their registration.

The deadline to register to vote or to update your registration for the May 5 primary is Monday, April 6. The Board of Elections will be open until 9 p.m. that day to accept paper registration forms, or voters can register or update their name or address online, until 11:59 p.m., through the Ohio Secretary of State's website.

You also can register to vote, update your information or check your polling location on the Board's website, in person at the BOE, at a public library or a BMV location.

If you plan to send in your ballot by mail, it must be returned to the BOE no later than 7:30 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.

Early voting begins April 7.

Read more:

