Ohio politicians approve new congressional map with a greater Republican edge
The Ohio Redistricting Commission reached a unanimous decision on Oct. 31 to approve a new congressional map that will be used through the 2030 election.
The map is more favorable to Republicans. The seven-member commission voted on a map that targeted two Democratically-held districts — those held by Representatives Greg Landsman and Marcy Kaptur. However, Ohio Republicans could have put forth a map that would have added three GOP seats.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what this new map will mean for future elections in Ohio.
Guests:
- Jonathan Entin, professor emeritus of law, Case Western Reserve University
- Jessie Balmert, state government reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
