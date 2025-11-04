Ohio politicians approve new congressional map with a greater Republican edge

The Ohio Redistricting Commission reached a unanimous decision on Oct. 31 to approve a new congressional map that will be used through the 2030 election.

The map is more favorable to Republicans. The seven-member commission voted on a map that targeted two Democratically-held districts — those held by Representatives Greg Landsman and Marcy Kaptur. However, Ohio Republicans could have put forth a map that would have added three GOP seats.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what this new map will mean for future elections in Ohio.

Guests:



Jonathan Entin, professor emeritus of law, Case Western Reserve University

Jessie Balmert, state government reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer



