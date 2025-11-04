© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mayor, Council, school boards + more: Read WVXU's guide to 2025's local election >>
Cincinnati Edition

Ohio politicians approve new congressional map with a greater Republican edge

Published November 4, 2025 at 4:01 AM EST
An Ohio Redistricting Committee hearing on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.
Sarah Donaldson
/
Ohio Statehouse News Bureau
An Ohio Redistricting Committee hearing on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission reached a unanimous decision on Oct. 31 to approve a new congressional map that will be used through the 2030 election.

The map is more favorable to Republicans. The seven-member commission voted on a map that targeted two Democratically-held districts — those held by Representatives Greg Landsman and Marcy Kaptur. However, Ohio Republicans could have put forth a map that would have added three GOP seats.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what this new map will mean for future elections in Ohio.

Guests:

  • Jonathan Entin, professor emeritus of law, Case Western Reserve University
  • Jessie Balmert, state government reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition RedistrictingCincinnati Edition
Stay Connected