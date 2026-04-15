How to tune in to Thursday's live debate between Hamilton County Commission candidates

The stage is set, the questions are ready and the RSVP list is at capacity. On Thursday, April 16, at 7 p.m., WVXU and the Cincinnati Enquirer host a live debate between the Democratic candidates for Hamilton County commission, and the stakes are high.

"For years, a Hamilton County Democratic endorsement has carried the kind of weight that can quietly settle a primary before voters ever cast a ballot. This year, that weight is gone," writes Enquirer Opinion Editor Kevin Aldridge. "Instead, voters will see something increasingly rare in local politics: a true contest."

In this race, incumbent Stephanie Summerow Dumas faces two challengers: Herman Najoli, an independent who has run two previous campaigns for local office, and current Cincinnati City Council member Meeka Owens.

In January, the Hamilton County Democratic Party took an unusual step. Both Dumas and Owens sought the party's support, but the party declined to endorse either candidate.

"That decision has transformed what might have been a routine re-nomination into one of the most closely watched contests of the primary season," Aldridge says.

How to tune in

Beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, you can listen live on 91.7 WVXU-FM, at wvxu.org or by using the Cincinnati Public Radio app.

Live video also is available via our YouTube page and the video below.

What if I can't tune in live?

The debate will replay at noon Friday, April 17, on WVXU in place of Cincinnati Edition's usual local news roundup. The above YouTube also will remain available for viewing at any time. We'll also have a debate recap posted to this page soon after the event concludes.

What if I want to ask the candidates a question?

While RSVPs for Thursday's debate are closed — and at capacity — you can submit a question for consideration via email to talk@wvxu.org.

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