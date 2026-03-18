Mark your calendar for a live debate between Hamilton County Commission candidates

For years, a Hamilton County Democratic endorsement has carried the kind of weight that can quietly settle a primary before voters ever cast a ballot. This year, that weight is gone.

Instead, voters will see something increasingly rare in local politics: a true contest.

On April 16, incumbent Hamilton County Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas will share a stage with challengers Meeka Owens and Herman Najoli in a one-hour debate that could shape not only the Democratic primary on May 5, but the direction of county government itself.

The debate, hosted by the Cincinnati Enquirer and 91.7 WVXU’s Cincinnati Edition, begins at 7 p.m. at WVXU’s headquarters, 2117 Dana Avenue.

When the party steps back

The Hamilton County Democratic Party made a deliberate choice in January — one that still reverberates through this race. Despite having an incumbent in office, the party declined to endorse. Instead, its executive committee opted to let voters decide.

That decision has transformed what might have been a routine re-nomination into one of the most closely watched contests of the primary season.

In a county where Democrats have consolidated power in recent election cycles — including a clean sweep of Cincinnati City Council and the mayor’s office last November — the absence of an endorsement creates an opening.

Three candidates, one seat

Dumas enters the race with history on her side. Elected in 2018, she became the first Black Hamilton County commissioner. Before that, she served as mayor of Forest Park.

Owens represents a newer generation of Democratic leadership. An Avondale native, she has served on Cincinnati City Council since 2022 and currently chairs the council’s Climate, Environment and Infrastructure Committee. She was part of the Democratic wave that reshaped City Hall just months ago.

Najoli brings a different perspective — that of an educator and immigrant. A native of Kenya who moved to Cincinnati in 2007, he ran for county commissioner in 2020 and for mayor in 2021.

A debate with real stakes

Given Hamilton County’s political trajectory, the stakes extend beyond May.

In recent elections, Democratic dominance has made the primary the decisive contest in many cases. That reality hangs over this race as well. The winner of the May 5 primary will likely enter the general election as the presumptive favorite.

That makes the April 16 debate both a forum and a proving ground.

Enquirer opinion editor Kevin Aldridge and Cincinnati Edition host Lucy May will moderate the hour-long event.

How to attend and watch

Tickets for the debate are free and available to the public, though space is limited. Registration opens at noon on March 30 through WVXU.org and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For those unable to attend in person, the debate will be live-streamed on the Enquirer’s YouTube channel and on WVXU.org.

“The debate is an opportunity for voters to hear directly from the candidates. Cincinnati Public Radio is excited to be working with the Enquirer to make this possible, on air and online,” said Maryanne Zeleznik, vice president of news for Cincinnati Public Radio.

As the debate approaches, readers can help shape the conversation. If there's a question you believe the candidates should answer email talk@wvxu.org. A select number of reader-submitted questions will be considered for inclusion during the debate, offering the public a direct voice in one of the most consequential local races on the ballot.

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