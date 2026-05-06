Person arrested during Council meeting allegedly brought a non-firearm weapon into City Hall

Cincinnati Police arrested one person during a City Council meeting Wednesday. Mayor Aftab Pureval says the person allegedly snuck a non-firearm weapon into City Hall.

"Once CPD became aware of the alleged weapon they acted immediately," Pureval said. "Obviously the incident will continue to be investigated and as we know more we will inform the public and, of course, the press."

WVXU witnessed the person enter chambers with a cane with a distinctive, ornate handle. When the person was called up for public comment, they said someone had confiscated the cane. The person sat back down after finishing their public comment; then a CPD officer approached and put them in handcuffs.

A video posted to social media earlier this week appears to show the same person display the same cane and reveal that it hides a blade about two- to three-feet long.

The arrest drew at least 15 police cars and dozens of officers.

A statement from CPD says the person is charged with resisting arrest, inducing panic, carrying concealed weapons and interrupting a lawful meeting.

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