Meet the candidates in the OH-1 Republican primary: Steven Erbeck and Rosemary Oglesby-Henry

Early voting is underway for Ohio's May 5 primary. In the 1st Congressional District, six candidates are on the ballot.

There are four Republicans on the ballot in this race. On Tuesday, we spoke with the two Democrats running in the primary.

Today, we talk with candidates Rosemary Oglesby-Henry and Steven Erbeck in interviews we recorded on March 31 and April 1. The interviews are followed by fact-checking and analysis. On Thursday, we bring you interviews with Republicans Holly Adams and Eric Conroy.

Guests:



Rosemary Oglesby-Henry, Republican candidate for Ohio's 1st Congressional District

Steven Erbeck, Republican candidate for Ohio's 1st Congressional District

David Niven, professor of political science, University of Cincinnati

Erin Glynn, regional politics reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

These interviews were pre-recorded so we can't take your phone calls.

See our full voter guide to the May primary >>

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