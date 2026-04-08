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Ohioans, get your voter guide to the May 2026 primary >>
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

Meet the candidates in the OH-1 Republican primary: Steven Erbeck and Rosemary Oglesby-Henry

Published April 8, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Steven Erbeck and Rosemary Oglesby-Henry.
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the Candidates
Steven Erbeck and Rosemary Oglesby-Henry.

Early voting is underway for Ohio's May 5 primary. In the 1st Congressional District, six candidates are on the ballot.

There are four Republicans on the ballot in this race. On Tuesday, we spoke with the two Democrats running in the primary.

Today, we talk with candidates Rosemary Oglesby-Henry and Steven Erbeck in interviews we recorded on March 31 and April 1. The interviews are followed by fact-checking and analysis. On Thursday, we bring you interviews with Republicans Holly Adams and Eric Conroy.

Guests:

  • Rosemary Oglesby-Henry, Republican candidate for Ohio's 1st Congressional District
  • Steven Erbeck, Republican candidate for Ohio's 1st Congressional District
  • David Niven, professor of political science, University of Cincinnati
  • Erin Glynn, regional politics reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

These interviews were pre-recorded so we can't take your phone calls.

See our full voter guide to the May primary >>

A voter in Hamilton County places their ballot in a ballot box next to a basket of "I Voted" stickers.
Politics
Your voter guide to Ohio's May 2026 primary
Jennifer Merritt, WVXU

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Cincinnati Edition Ohio 1st Congressional DistrictCincinnati EditionMay 2026 primary
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