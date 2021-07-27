-
Temporary eviction protections are now in place in Cincinnati, but council voted against a proposal Wednesday to make the change permanent. Council Member…
Two Cincinnati council members are proposing legislation aimed at addressing corruption at City Hall. Council members Betsy Sundermann and Greg Landsman…
Council members Betsy Sundermann and Greg Landsman held separate press conferences Monday morning to announce reforms at City Hall. This comes after…
With ongoing protests against police violence and conversations around police reform, Cincinnati Police Union President Sgt. Dan Hils has questions for…
Updated: Wednesday, Dec. 11 4:02 p.m. Cincinnati City Council adopted a motion Wednesday designed to bring more balance to development projects in the…
Pedestrian deaths have reached a 25-year high nationwide according to the Governors Highway Safety Association. Here in Cincinnati, more than 30 people…
It's been one year since Seven Hills student Kyle Plush died in his minivan in the school's parking lot. Plush became trapped and suffocated when the seat…
One thing was abundantly clear in the over 600 pages of text messages and emails from the "Gang of Five" Cincinnati Council members – they have no use…
Updated: 2:28 p.m. The judge in the case against five Cincinnati City Council members who broke Ohio law by secretly texting each other said they "should…
Cincinnati City Council is expected to vote Thursday on an ordinance to provide $75,000 to help a West End business owner re-open in the neighborhood.…