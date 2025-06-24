Congressman Landsman discusses airstrike on Iran and recent political violence in Minnesota

Over the weekend President Trump ordered a U.S. airstrike on Iran. On Monday, Iran launched a retaliatory attack on a U.S. base in Qatar.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with U.S. Congressman Greg Landsman, an Ohio Democrat, about his response to the U.S. airstrike. We’ll also discuss recent political violence against lawmakers in Minnesota.

This conversation was recorded on Monday, so we can’t take your phone calls.

