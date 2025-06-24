Congressman Landsman discusses airstrike on Iran and recent political violence in Minnesota
Over the weekend President Trump ordered a U.S. airstrike on Iran. On Monday, Iran launched a retaliatory attack on a U.S. base in Qatar.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with U.S. Congressman Greg Landsman, an Ohio Democrat, about his response to the U.S. airstrike. We’ll also discuss recent political violence against lawmakers in Minnesota.
This conversation was recorded on Monday, so we can’t take your phone calls.
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.