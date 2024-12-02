Former Council member Reggie Harris to join Congressman Greg Landsman's staff

Former Cincinnati City Council member Reggie Harris will soon leave his job in the Biden administration to become Rep. Greg Landsman's chief of staff.

Harris resigned from his seat on Council in September to take a job with the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. His upcoming departure comes after Republican Donald Trump won the recent election, and will be sworn in as president early next year.

From the archives: Budget shortfall could limit housing vouchers in Hamilton County

Harris says his time with HUD has been a whirlwind.

"We are making sure, under President Biden's administration and leadership, that the dollars that Congress has allocated are arriving at those projects," Harris told WVXU. "We're talking about multi-family housing projects, we're talking community centers, water, sewage and treatment plants, shelters — just a wide variety of projects."

Harris will be based in D.C. for his new job with Congressman Landsman, but says he'll travel back to Cincinnati frequently. He says he has no plans to run for City Council again in 2025, when all nine seats will be on the ballot. But he's not ruling out running for elected office again in the future.

"I think it's too soon to say. I'm really enjoying public service from this sort of administrative, more support side," he said.