We talk to U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman about his party's next move

Republicans have secured a governing trifecta in Washington, and President-elect Trump is moving to select his cabinet nominees. Senate races like the one in Ohio that unseated Sherrod Brown helped to cement the majority.

But in Ohio’s first congressional district, Greg Landsman became the first Democrat to win re-election in decades. On Cincinnati Edition, we ask him what his party needs to learn from voters and about the work ahead.

