Democrat Landsman wins re-election to Congress

In a race with national implications, first-term Democratic congressman Greg Landsman was elected to a second term over Republican challenger Orlando Sonza.

With nearly all of the district’s 737 precincts reporting, Landsman, a former Cincinnati city council member, had 65% of the vote.

It was a significant win as Democrats tried Tuesday to win back control of the U.S. House from Republicans.

“This is a moment in politics where we need leaders who like everyone they represent, whether they voted for us or didn’t,” Landsman said Tuesday night at his victory party. “We need leaders we can count on that are honest, that are trustworthy, that care deeply about each and every one of us.”

RELATED: See all of WVXU's 2024 election coverage

The district is split between heavily Republican Warren County and the eastern half of Hamilton County.

Sonza, a lawyer who was appointed earlier this year to head the Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission, won Warren County with 64% of the vote. But he was swamped by the 65% Landsman won in the more populous Hamilton County part of the district.