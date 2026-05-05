See the results of Ohio's May 2026 primary election
On the ballot in Ohio's May 5 primary are party-specific candidates for a number of roles, from governor and U.S. senator to county commissioners. All will set the stage for who you'll see on the ballot in November's election.
Below are links to our coverage of the candidates, in alphabetical order. This list will be updated with results as they become available after polls close at 7:30 p.m. EDT. Winners are marked in bold with an asterisk(*).
Click the links below to be taken directly to a specific section:
State offices
Governor
Amy Acton (D)
Heather Hill (R)
Don Kissick (L)
Casey Putsch (R)
Vivek Ramaswamy (R)
Travis Jon Vought (L; write-in)
Read more:
- Ohio governor race: Acton releases lots of affordability ideas, but few specifics on funding them
- Ohio governor race: Republican Ramaswamy says more growth means income, property tax cuts
- Candidates for Ohio governor talk about the cure for Ohio's health care affordability problem
- Leading candidates for Ohio governor talking about tax cuts, but few specifics so far
Attorney General
Keith Faber (R)
Elliot Forhan (D)
John J. Kulewicz (D)
Read more:
Auditor of State
Annette Blackwell (D)
Aidan Michael Jeffery (write-in)
Frank LaRose (R)
Secretary of State
Bryan Hambley (D)
Tom Pruss (L)
Allison Russo (D)
Robert Sprague (R)
Marcell Strbich (R)
Read more:
- Ohio primary preview: Democratic secretary of state race features lawmaker and cancer doc
- Meet the 2 GOP candidates battling to oversee Ohio’s elections
Treasurer of State
Jay Edwards (R)
Kristina D. Roegner (R)
Seth Walsh (D)
Read more:
U.S. Senate
Sherrod Brown (D)
Jon Husted (R)
Ron Kincaid (D)
William B. Redpath (L)
Ohio Supreme Court
Andrew King (R)
Jill Flagg Lanzinger (R)
Ronald Lewis (R)
Colleen O'Donnell (R)
Read more:
- Republican judges vie for chance to challenge Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner
- 4 Republicans fight to run for state Supreme Court
Butler County
8th District Democratic primary candidates
Vanessa Enoch
Madaris Grant
8th District Republican primary candidate
Warren Davidson*, incumbent, running unopposed
Levies
Pass or fail: Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Read more:
Various school levies
Clermont County
2nd District Democratic primary candidates
Jennifer Mazzukelli
Todd Wilson
2nd District Republican primary candidates
David Taylor
Bob Carr
62nd District Democratic primary candidate
Ian Schwartz
62nd District Republican primary candidates
Jean Schmidt (incumbent)
Dillon Blevins
Clermont County Commission's Democratic primary candidates
Fred Lewton
Joe Wessels
Clermont County Commission's Republican primary candidates
Claire Corcoran (incumbent)
Luiza McQueen
Levies
Various school levies
Hamilton County
1st District Democratic primary candidates
Greg Landsman (incumbent)
Damon Lynch IV
1st District Republican primary candidates
Holly Adams
Eric Conroy
Steven Erbeck
Rosemary Oglesby-Henry
Democratic candidates for County Commission
Stephanie Summerow Dumas (incumbent)
Herman Najoli
Meeka Owens
WATCH: Commission candidates tout policy priorities, address criticisms in debate
Republican candidates for County Commission
Jonathan Pearson
Levies
Various school levies
Warren County
Warren County Commission's Democratic primary candidates
Ian Logan
Warren County Commission's Libertarian primary candidates
Katherine Bowles
Warren County Commission's Republican primary candidates
Tom Grossmann (incumbent)
Mark Messer