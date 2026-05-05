See the results of Ohio's May 2026 primary election

On the ballot in Ohio's May 5 primary are party-specific candidates for a number of roles, from governor and U.S. senator to county commissioners. All will set the stage for who you'll see on the ballot in November's election.

Below are links to our coverage of the candidates, in alphabetical order. This list will be updated with results as they become available after polls close at 7:30 p.m. EDT. Winners are marked in bold with an asterisk(*).

Click the links below to be taken directly to a specific section:

State offices

Governor

Amy Acton (D)

Heather Hill (R)

Don Kissick (L)

Casey Putsch (R)

Vivek Ramaswamy (R)

Travis Jon Vought (L; write-in)

Read more:



Attorney General

Keith Faber (R)

Elliot Forhan (D)

John J. Kulewicz (D)

Read more:

Auditor of State

Annette Blackwell (D)

Aidan Michael Jeffery (write-in)

Frank LaRose (R)

Secretary of State

Bryan Hambley (D)

Tom Pruss (L)

Allison Russo (D)

Robert Sprague (R)

Marcell Strbich (R)

Read more:

Treasurer of State

Jay Edwards (R)

Kristina D. Roegner (R)

Seth Walsh (D)

Read more:

U.S. Senate

Sherrod Brown (D)

Jon Husted (R)

Ron Kincaid (D)

William B. Redpath (L)

Ohio Supreme Court

Andrew King (R)

Jill Flagg Lanzinger (R)

Ronald Lewis (R)

Colleen O'Donnell (R)

Read more:

Butler County

8th District Democratic primary candidates

Vanessa Enoch

Madaris Grant

8th District Republican primary candidate

Warren Davidson*, incumbent, running unopposed

Levies

Pass or fail: Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities

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Various school levies

Clermont County

2nd District Democratic primary candidates

Jennifer Mazzukelli

Todd Wilson

2nd District Republican primary candidates

David Taylor

Bob Carr

62nd District Democratic primary candidate

Ian Schwartz

62nd District Republican primary candidates

Jean Schmidt (incumbent)

Dillon Blevins

Clermont County Commission's Democratic primary candidates

Fred Lewton

Joe Wessels

Clermont County Commission's Republican primary candidates

Claire Corcoran (incumbent)

Luiza McQueen

Levies

Various school levies

Hamilton County

1st District Democratic primary candidates

Greg Landsman (incumbent)

Damon Lynch IV

1st District Republican primary candidates

Holly Adams

Eric Conroy

Steven Erbeck

Rosemary Oglesby-Henry

Democratic candidates for County Commission

Stephanie Summerow Dumas (incumbent)

Herman Najoli

Meeka Owens

WATCH: Commission candidates tout policy priorities, address criticisms in debate

Republican candidates for County Commission

Jonathan Pearson

Levies

Various school levies

Warren County

Warren County Commission's Democratic primary candidates

Ian Logan

Warren County Commission's Libertarian primary candidates

Katherine Bowles

Warren County Commission's Republican primary candidates

Tom Grossmann (incumbent)

Mark Messer

