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Ohioans among 6 U.S. troops killed after refueling tanker crash in Iraq, DeWine says

91.7 WVXU | By Jennifer Merritt
Published March 14, 2026 at 9:15 AM EDT
a plane mid-air
Tomás Del Coro
/
Wikipedia
This photo is an example of the kind of plane used in the mission. Pictured is a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker 91470 92d Air Refueling Wing.

Three of the six U.S. service members killed during a refueling mission in Iraq as part of Operation Epic Fury were with the Ohio Air National Guard's 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday.

"Fran and I are deeply saddened by this news and offer our sincere condolences to their families," DeWine wrote in a social media post.

The U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft was lost while flying over friendly air space in Iraq Thursday.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation, according to a release from U.S. Central Command, which added the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.

WVXU news partner WCPO spoke with DeWine, who said family members of the deceased have been notified. He added all six service members were men, and the military will decide when to release their identities.

One of the men killed was Tyler Simmons of Columbus, WCPO has confirmed.

"We're devastated. Just totally utterly devastated," Tyler's father Milo Simmons told the station. "He was a great son. He was a great American. He loved planes. He died doing what he loved doing."

At least 13 U.S. service members have been killed since the war in Iran began, NPR reports.

This is not the Tri-State's first loss in the war. Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, a 26-year-old from Hardin County, Kentucky, died after being injured during an Iranian attack on a military base in Saudi Arabia March 1.

This article will be updated with more information once available.

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Ohio News Daily ViewMike DeWine
Jennifer Merritt
Jennifer Merritt joined WVXU in 2018, bringing 20 years of "tra-digital" journalism experience with her.
See stories by Jennifer Merritt