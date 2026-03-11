Local Iranian Americans struggle to reach loved ones in Iran

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday would be the most intense day of the United States’ war on Iran. That's just a day after President Trump sent mixed signals on when the war might end.

How are local Iranian Americans processing the conflict in their homeland?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with two local Iranian Americans who are trying to reach loved ones abroad.

Guests:



Sheida Soleimani, an artist who grew up in Cincinnati whose parents were imprisoned in Iran

Reza Mehr, a Cincinnati resident born and raised in Iran

This interview was pre-recorded so we can't take your phone calls.

