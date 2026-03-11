© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Local Iranian Americans struggle to reach loved ones in Iran

Published March 11, 2026 at 4:01 AM EDT
smoke rises from rubble
Vahid Salemi
/
AP
A thick plume of smoke rises from an oil storage facility hit by a U.S.-Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, March 8, 2026.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday would be the most intense day of the United States’ war on Iran. That's just a day after President Trump sent mixed signals on when the war might end.

How are local Iranian Americans processing the conflict in their homeland?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with two local Iranian Americans who are trying to reach loved ones abroad.

Guests:

  • Sheida Soleimani, an artist who grew up in Cincinnati whose parents were imprisoned in Iran
  • Reza Mehr, a Cincinnati resident born and raised in Iran

This interview was pre-recorded so we can't take your phone calls.

