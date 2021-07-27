-
There are signs the federal investigation into the passage of House Bill 6 is getting closer to the heart of the DeWine administration.
-
Governor Mike DeWine is sending more resources to the U.S. southern border to help Texas with security.
-
Gov. Mike DeWine says he’s still weighing his options on what to do with a bill that includes a provision that bans public schools and colleges from...
-
Central Ohio farmer and business owner Joe Blystone is running for governor, joining the Republican primary challenge to Gov. Mike DeWine.
-
A bill in the Ohio House would make it illegal for employers or schools to mandate vaccinations. Gov. Mike DeWine has some thoughts on the measure.
-
Jim Renacci, the former congressman from northeast Ohio, announced Wednesday he would take on his fellow Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in the 2022…
-
Talk about being between a rock and a hard place.That's where Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine finds himself as he looks ahead to a 2022 run for re-election.A lot of…
-
Looking at it from the outside, the early stages of the Battle of the Mayors – Nan Whaley of Dayton and John Cranley of Cincinnati – for the 2022 Ohio…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) has announced the state will cut off the additional $300 in weekly federal assistance going to unemployed workers, starting in...
-
Most of Ohio's COVID-related health orders will be allowed to expire in three weeks on June 2, according to the governor. Mike DeWine says falling case…