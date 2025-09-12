Gov. DeWine visits Cincinnati, new protections for renters and more top stories

At a news conference Sept. 9, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Mayor Aftab Pureval, and Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge announced the city of Cincinnati had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how this MOU would bring in state troopers to help with violent crime prevention.

Then, Cincinnati City Council approved expanded protections for renters with new prohibitions on retaliatory behavior by landlords.

Plus, what will President Trump's newly appointed U.S. Attorney tackle in Cincinnati?

Guests:



Ways to listen to this show: