Gov. DeWine visits Cincinnati, new protections for renters and more top stories
At a news conference Sept. 9, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Mayor Aftab Pureval, and Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge announced the city of Cincinnati had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how this MOU would bring in state troopers to help with violent crime prevention.
Then, Cincinnati City Council approved expanded protections for renters with new prohibitions on retaliatory behavior by landlords.
Plus, what will President Trump's newly appointed U.S. Attorney tackle in Cincinnati?
Guests:
- Patricia Gallagher Newberry, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Nick Swartsell, general assignment and longform reporter, WVXU
- Paula Christian, I-Team Reporter, WCPO 9
- Tana Weingartner, senior editor and reporter, WVXU
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.