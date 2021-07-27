-
A former first assistant United States attorney is taking over as the acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. Vipal J. Patel…
With gun violence continuing to surge in Southern Ohio, cities and counties are increasingly lending prosecutors to the U.S. Attorney's Office. They hope…
The owner of a well known Hamilton County landscaping company is facing indictment after allegedly setting up a front company to win $2 million worth of…
A Cincinnati Police-federal government partnership targeting violent offenders is going so well the U.S. Attorney's Office is expanding it to Columbus.In…
A federal grand jury has indicted seven people for identity theft. U.S. Attorney Carter Stewart says six of them are citizens of Zimbabwe who lived in the…