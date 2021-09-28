Biden Nominates Kenneth Parker To Be New U.S. Attorney Of Ohio's Southern District

President Biden has nominated a new U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. Kenneth Parker has been serving in the office as an assistant U.S. attorney for more than 20 years.

Parker was chief of the Criminal Division in the district for eight years, and chief of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force before that. He previously served as president of the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky Chapter of the Federal Bar Association.

Parker is one of nine nominations announced Tuesday, according to a statement from the White House: "These individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice."

If confirmed by Congress, Parker will take over the job from Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal Patel, who's been serving since David DeVillers resigned earlier this year. DeVillers was a Trump nominee and Biden made it clear he would be replaced.

Patel congratulated Parker in a statement on Twitter: "Ken's nomination will now proceed to the Senate, and, as it does, this office promises a smooth transition," Patel said. "I want to be clear that a change in leadership will not impact our work. We continue full steam ahead in the pursuit of justice for the Southern District of Ohio."

A few Cincinnati council members spoke highly of Parker during Tuesday's Law and Public Safety Committee meeting.

"Ken Parker is somebody that I know very well," said Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman. "[He's] done great work and great partnership with our police department, and is well respected."

Interim Council Member Steve Goodin says he's worked with Parker and calls him "top notch."