DeWine wants to ban prop bets, Covington officer punished, plus more top stories

Ohio Democrats are taking a victory lap after Tuesday’s election. But will it be so easy for the party this time next year?

On Cincinnati Edition, why Democrats might be headed for their best election year in decades — but still face an uphill battle.

Plus, two Ohio Republicans are pushing to oust a judge over his Charlie Kirk comments. Gov. Mike DeWine wants to ban prop bets. And libraries could be blocked from levies

Then, a Covington police officer is suspended without pay for punching a protestor.

Guests:

Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Nick Swartsell, reporter, WVXU

Victoria Moorwood, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Richard Skinner, sports anchor and host of "The Skinny" podcast, Local 12 News

Ways to listen to this show: