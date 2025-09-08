© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Cincinnati Edition

A call from RFK Jr puts the pause on banning kratom in Ohio

Published September 8, 2025 at 4:01 AM EDT
capsules filled with a brown powder
Mary Esch
/
AP
This Sept. 27, 2017 file photo shows kratom capsules in Albany, N.Y.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has been pushing to ban kratom, but after talking with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., he’s pumping the breaks. DeWine’s spokesman says the governor still wants to ban the substance but he plans to have a conversation with the FDA first.

Kratom is marketed as painkiller and a treatment for opioid addiction, among other disorders. But the legal substance is mostly unregulated. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the health claims and the concerns.

Guests:

  • Paula Savchenko, Esq., founding partner, Cannacore Group
  • Stephanie Pike Moore, Ph.D., assistant professor, Case Western Reserve University

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionKratomMike DeWine
Stay Connected