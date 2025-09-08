A call from RFK Jr puts the pause on banning kratom in Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has been pushing to ban kratom, but after talking with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., he’s pumping the breaks. DeWine’s spokesman says the governor still wants to ban the substance but he plans to have a conversation with the FDA first.

Kratom is marketed as painkiller and a treatment for opioid addiction, among other disorders. But the legal substance is mostly unregulated. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the health claims and the concerns.

Guests:



Paula Savchenko, Esq., founding partner, Cannacore Group

Stephanie Pike Moore, Ph.D., assistant professor, Case Western Reserve University

Ways to listen to this show: