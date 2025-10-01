DeWine: federal shutdown not having immediate or widespread impact on Ohio now

The federal government shut down Wednesday morning as Congress and the U.S. Senate failed to reach a consensus on funding. Many federal employees deemed as emergency or essential workers are still on the job, even though they are not getting paid for now.

But Gov. Mike DeWine said the federal government shutdown is not having an immediate, widespread impact on Ohio. But DeWine, who went through a few shutdowns when he served in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, said it's hard to tell what might be ahead.

“What we should expect is the unexpected. I don’t think there’s any way to know exactly what is going to happen with this government shutdown," DeWine said.

DeWine said his agency directors are communicating with federal leaders to stay updated on what's coming down the line.

“Our directors are working with our budget team, are making decisions about what to do," DeWine said. "We don’t see any major impact on the state for at least two weeks. We hope by that time this will be dealt with. We expect it to be dealt with.”

Though some federal properties in Ohio like parks or museums might be closed, many federal workers, like those who work in hospitals or safety forces, will still be on the job, working without pay. They will be paid when Congress resolves the funding impasse.