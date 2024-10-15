6 candidates are running for 3 seats on the Ohio Supreme Court

There are six candidates running for three seats on the Ohio Supreme Court in the upcoming November election. The outcome will determine the political balance of the court and could impact a number of issues likely to come before the court.

Republicans currently hold a 4-3 majority on the court. If voters re-elect two incumbent Democratic justices and chose the Democratic candidate for an open seat, that will change political control of the court for the first time in nearly 40 years.

On Cincinnati Edition, we learn more about the candidates, the issues that matter to them and what’s at stake.

Guests:

Laura Bischoff, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Ways to listen to this show: