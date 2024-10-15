© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Check out our 2024 voter guide for Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana >>
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

6 candidates are running for 3 seats on the Ohio Supreme Court

Published October 15, 2024 at 4:00 AM EDT
The Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, in Columbus, which houses the Supreme Court of Ohio.
smontgom65/Getty Images
/
iStock Editorial


There are six candidates running for three seats on the Ohio Supreme Court in the upcoming November election. The outcome will determine the political balance of the court and could impact a number of issues likely to come before the court.

Republicans currently hold a 4-3 majority on the court. If voters re-elect two incumbent Democratic justices and chose the Democratic candidate for an open seat, that will change political control of the court for the first time in nearly 40 years.

On Cincinnati Edition, we learn more about the candidates, the issues that matter to them and what’s at stake.

Guests:

  • Laura Bischoff, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau
  • Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionOhio Supreme Court2024 general election
Stay Connected