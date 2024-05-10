The Brent Spence Bridge project passed a final hurdle. Ground-breaking could begin soon

The $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project has cleared a final hurdle and could formally break ground in the coming months.

The U.S. Department of Transportation Friday announced the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Ohio Department of Transportation passed a required comprehensive environmental review. That means the project can now advance to design and construction.

RELATED: Feds approve public review of environmental assessments for BSB Corridor revamp

According to a release, the administration's ruling is based on assessments of the social, economic and environmental effects of the project as well as measures to mitigate unavoidable impacts. It also took into account public input.

The project was already slated to be completed with out tolls. These approvals ensure that will be the case.

"The federal approval is a major milestone for us, and we’re grateful to all our partners and communities for their feedback," said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. "We look forward to completing this project, which will further boost our economic growth and create more good jobs for our families."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine adds, "The project will address one of the worst truck bottlenecks in the nation by improving safety and travel on an interstate connection that carries more than $400 billion worth of freight every year. It’s also a big step in reducing the frustration and inconvenience drivers have experienced in the corridor for more than 20 years."

RELATED: 'It's our bridge': Local workers hope BSB corridor project brings once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

The Brent Spence carries more than $1 billion in freight daily. The project is getting $1.6 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

President Joe Biden announced the award while standing in front of the span in January 2023.