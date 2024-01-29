Feds approve environmental assessments for BSB Corridor revamp

The Federal Highway Administration has signed off on a supplemental environmental assessment for the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge Corridor revamp.

It's an update on existing environmental impact studies originally done in 2012. The new study covers alterations to the project's design, updates to federal environmental regulations and other changes.

The report is available online.

RELATED: When is construction on the Brent Spence companion bridge going to start?

Next month, Ohio and Kentucky transportation officials will take public comment on the new report. You can review information about the project, hear a presentation about the study, and ask questions or provide feedback about the report at several hearings taking place:

Feb 20, noon-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-8 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel in Covington

Feb. 21, noon-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-8 p.m. in Cincinnati at the Longworth Hall Event Center

A virtual meeting Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Officials will also take public input online until March 8.

Copies of the report are also available at the Kenton County Library in Covington and the West End branch of the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library.