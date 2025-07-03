Cincinnati restricts Red Bikes and scooters in Downtown, Over-the-Rhine this weekend

Cincinnati is banning the use of rented bikes and e-scooters in Downtown and Over-the-Rhine in the evenings over the July 4 weekend, the city said in an announcement shared on social media.

The ban goes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday through Sunday. Cincinnati City Manager Cheryl Long says the restrictions are one attempt to tamp down a stretch of rising crime in the neighborhoods. Violent crime is up city-wide by about 17% from this time last year, including a big spike in homicides. In the broader picture, violent crime is down about 6% from the three-year average.

Cincinnati officials have announced a number of initiatives to reduce crime, including the use of drones, a new quick response task force, and now the restriction on rented bikes and scooters.

The scooters offered by companies like Lime can be geofenced, or electronically restricted, from operating in certain areas. Red Bikes can't be controlled the same way, but the stations can be shut down.

But some are questioning how crime is related to the rental vehicles.

Council member Mark Jeffreys has asked the city manager for more data to explain the ban.

"First and foremost, we have to solve this public safety challenge," he said. "There is an uptick, and we have to solve it. The question is, is this the way we solve it? I haven't seen any data to suggest that there is a connection. If there is that data, we should follow that."

WVXU reached out to the city asking for data showing the link between crime, scooters, and Red Bikes. A city spokesperson said the city didn't have that data available, but suggested reaching out to the Cincinnati Police Department.

CPD did not respond to a request for data but released a statement Thursday.

"Data alone doesn’t tell the full story," the statement read. "That’s why we rely heavily on the insights of our officers in our communities and the concerns shared by residents, business owners, and visitors."

It continues:

"When the Street Crimes Task Force launched, it became abundantly clear — through firsthand observations — that Red Bikes used during evening hours were often not for the sole purpose of recreation. Instead, they were being used to move quickly across the city for criminal mischief.

"Just this week, a 15-year-old was seen recklessly riding a Red Bike, creating safety risks to both pedestrian and vehicular traffic. When the teenager fled from officers on the Red Bike, he was eventually apprehended and found with a loaded, dangerous handgun.

"These bikes have also been used to seamlessly access parking garages for vehicle break-ins and to again evade law enforcement.

"The decision to pilot this program isn’t based on one incident alone, but on consistent feedback based on similar experiences from those working to keep our community safe.

"If removing even one tool used to commit crime helps protect lives and property, it’s a step worth taking. As we continue the work of reducing crime and disorder, every option must be on the table."

Jeffreys said it's important to carefully consider the effectiveness of measures like banning Red Bikes before instituting policies.

"People use Red Bike as a means of transportation," he said. "We know this as a fact. People use it to get to the Kroger Downtown, they use it to get to shelter, to the library. So if we shut that down, we impact peoples' ability to get around."

