City leaders aim to reduce violent crime through summer programming

Violence tends to spike during the summer months – when the weather is warmer and school isn’t in session.

Cincinnati officials hope to get ahead of that trend with Summer in Cincy, a series of programs for children and teens aimed at reducing violence.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with Cincinnati’s Police Chief and community leaders about their efforts to improve summer programming and how they are reaching out to teens this summer.

For more information about the city's summer programs, visit cincinnati-oh.gov/summerincincy.

To find out more about the 24 swimming pools and 9 spraygrounds that are operated by the Cincinnati Recreation Commission, visit cincinnati-oh.gov/crc/aquatics/pool-information.

Guests:

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge

Daniel Betts, Director of Recreation, Cincinnati Recreation Commission

Iris Roley, consultant for the city of Cincinnati

Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

