Cincinnati is seeing an increase in violent crime. What are leaders doing about it?

Cincinnati saw an 11% increase in crime in June, compared to the same month last year.

The Cincinnati Police Department reported the largest increase in homicides, with 13 homicides during the 28 days ending June 28 of this year, compared to five homicides during the same time period in 2024.

Mayor Aftab Pureval and Police Chief Teresa Theetge last week announced new approaches to address the problem, including using drones more often in police work and establishing a new task force of officers.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk about the numbers, the reasons behind the increase and the city’s plan for violence prevention. More detailed crime data is available below.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval

