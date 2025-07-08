Can you now keep your shoes on at CVG's TSA?

Could the Transportation Security Administration be rolling back rules regarding shoes at some airport security checkpoints? CBS News cites two sources who tell the media outlet that TSA is no longer requiring passengers to remove their shoes while going through certain security at certain airports.

The report says the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is among those included in the change. WVXU has not been able to confirm the CBS News report. The New York Times also has reported TSA is dropping the requirement, but didn't say where, and other media are reporting the change will be more widespread.

ABC News reports a memo went out to TSA staff last week announcing the change.

A CVG official directed questions to TSA.

A TSA spokesperson tells WVXU, "TSA and DHS are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture. Any potential updates to our security process will be issued through official channels."

The Department of Homeland Security currently has an announcement on its site that says Secretary Kristi Noem is set to announce "a new policy from the Transportation Security Agency that will make screening easier for passengers, improve traveler satisfaction, and will reduce wait times."

That news conference is set for 5 p.m. ET Tuesday.

However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared to confirm the report Tuesday morning on social media platform X. She reposted a post about the alleged change by CBS News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs, adding "Big news from @DHSgov!"

CBS News states, "The change comes amid reports that the TSA has let the security rule expire for fliers going through the standard TSA screening lines."

Other airports listed in the news report include:

Baltimore/Washington International Airport

Fort Lauderdale International Airport

Portland International Airport

Philadelphia International Airport

Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina



The article also notes CBS reporters — and other passengers — traveling through Los Angeles International Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York Monday night didn't have to remove their shoes.

Passengers with TSA PreCheck already don't have to remove their shoes.

CVG also has Computed Tomography (CT) machines, which means passengers don't need to remove electronics and liquids from bags at the security checkpoint.

The shoe rule was implemented in 2006 after a British man, Richard Reid, attempted to blow up a trans-Atlantic flight with explosives hidden in his shoes in 2001. Reid was sentenced to life in prison in 2003.

