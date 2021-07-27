-
Autonomous vehicles are already on Greater Cincinnati roadways and the Ohio Kentucky Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) is looking to expand…
-
Six months from now, travelers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and others will need a special driver's license to fly domestically.…
-
Under the watchful eyes of Port of Cincinnati officers and the nose of Bruno the dog, drug smugglers are upping their deceptiveness. It doesn't help that…
-
It may not be too much longer before airports around the world use self-driving vehicles to take you to your terminal, transport your luggage and clear…
-
The overnight shift at DHL has gotten even busier at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport as workers ship the COVID-19 vaccine to…
-
Amazon Air is starting to use sustainable fuel as part of its promise to be net zero carbon by 2040. What's still unclear is if the e-commerce giant will…
-
As if the virus itself isn't enough to worry about, you might fall victim to fake COVID products. DHL at CVG is one gateway Customs and Border Protection…
-
If you're getting ready for your next business trip or feel ready to venture out on a vacation, there are some changes you need to know about at the…
-
While Amazon Air is under construction at CVG, it is using DHL's facility to sort and process packages transported by some of its aircraft. DHL Express…
-
Cincinnati Edition speaks with Chief Executive Officer of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Candace McGraw, about how the airport…