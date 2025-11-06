CVG could see reduced flight capacity starting Friday due to government shutdown

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport could be one of the airports that sees flight reductions starting Friday because of the government shutdown, according to a list obtained by CBS News.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced in a news conference Wednesday it will reduce flight capacity by 10% at 40 major airports throughout the country to keep airspace safe. It did not specify which airports would be impacted.

Dan Gastley was flying from CVG to Atlanta Thursday morning. He says he isn’t worried about getting home this time, but he’s hesitant about upcoming work trips.

“I'm supposed to fly next week, and it sounds like it might get more difficult,” Gastley said. “They’re going to slow things down.”

Thousands of flights could be cancelled daily, CBS News reports. Many airports are seeing staffing shortages as air traffic controllers and other employees are being asked to work without pay.

John Hageman and Tate Price flew into CVG from Minnesota to catch a football game in Lexington this weekend.

“We were a little concerned on our way out here,” Price said. “We left a tidbit earlier than we needed to, I suppose, just under the pretense that TSA may not have the proper staffing in place. So, there was definitely some palpable concern about a government shutdown leading to longer security lines.”

The pair is waiting to see what happens with their flight home.

CVG’s largest airline, Delta, said on its website it's complying with the flight reduction directive. The airline said it will work to give customers as much notice as possible about any changes to their flights.

CVG did not respond to request for comment by the time of publication.

Louisville International (SDF) and Indianapolis International (IND) also are reportedly on the list of airports facing flight reductions because of the government shutdown.

