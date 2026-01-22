Hamilton County to auction off some Paycor Stadium furniture

The Bengals’ stadium is getting some renovations and upgrades, and fans will have a shot at some of the old furnishings. Hamilton County will auction chairs from Paycor Stadium suites, tables with the Bengals logo, bar stools, mini-fridges and other equipment.

County Administrator Jeff Aluotto says they are things that might have some value.

“In particular stuff that might denote Paycor or might have team logos on it, might be stadium-type chairs that people like having in their stores or their basements,” he says. “We tried to keep it to the best of the best.”

Commission President Stephanie Sumerow Dumas calls it a win-win for Hamilton County taxpayers.

“They will receive at a minimal cost memorable items from Paycor that they can purchase,” she says. “And then it’s also a win because even though we have the cost of securing this property, we still will be able to bring some money back for the people into whichever fund we decide to put it in.”

Money from the sale might go to the general fund, or it might be restricted to the stadium fund. The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office is expected to offer an opinion.

The county will have to pay some transport and storage fees before there's any kind of profit.

Commissioner Alicia Reece wonders if any profits could help with the Child Protective Services levy, which faces a deficit.

“I know it won’t end everything,” she says.

Commissioner Denise Driehaus cautions against that proposal.

“You can’t use one-time dollars to address ongoing costs because you run out of money over and over again,” she says. “You have to find ongoing funding for ongoing needs.”

The sale has yet to be scheduled but Alutto says that could happen in the next couple of weeks.

