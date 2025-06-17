How will the state budget fund stadium projects in Ohio?

For months, Ohio lawmakers have been debating how to provide hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for a new Cleveland Browns stadium.

The Ohio House killed Gov. Mike DeWine’s funding proposal, and the Ohio Senate killed what the House had in its version of the budget.

But a state senator from Colerain Township is pushing for a different funding approach that he’s hoping could make its way into the conference committee version of the budget.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss state funding for stadium projects and what these proposals could mean for Hamilton County’s negotiations with the Bengals.

Guests:

Sen. Bill Blessing, a Colerain Township Republican

Tom Gabelman, Cincinnati attorney

